Pakistan urges permanent members to show flexibility in reforming UNSC

WASHINGTON: Pakistan has urged the aspirants of permanent seats on the UN Security Council including India, Brazil, Germany and Japan to make serious efforts to show flexibility and not be an obstacle in negotiations to reform the 15-member body.

Participating in this year’s final session of the deadlocked Inter-governmental Negotiations aimed at making the Security Council more effective, representative and transparent Pakistan’s envoy to UN Maleeha Lodhi said it is clear that the obstacle to reform the Security Council are issues of power and privilege and those sticking to their goal of seeking power and privilege for themselves stood in the way of progress in the talks.

A group of Four, India, Brazil, Germany and Japan want expansion of the Security Council by 10 seats, with six additional permanent and four non-permanent members.

In her remarks, Ambassador Lodhi stressed the need for a consensual pathway towards the Council’s reform, rather than through a quick-fix solution.