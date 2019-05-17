PayPal refuses to introduce services in Pakistan

PayPal which operates a worldwide online payment system that supports online money transfers as decided against introducing its services in Pakistan

Ministry of Information Technology Secretary Maroof Afzal on Thursday informed Senate Standing Committee that, “PayPal did not decline because it has issues operating in Pakistan. Their internal working is such that they are not ready to introduce services in Pakistan.”

Senator Mian Mohammad Ateeq Shaikh said PayPal is afraid to come to Pakistan unless there are laws to protect the company’s interests.

In February, Finance Minister Asad Umar had said that talks to bring PayPal to Pakistan were underway.

He had also rubbished reports of federal government impeding the company’s entry into the Pakistani market.

In November 2015, the IT Ministry had announced that it was set to invite global online payment giants PayPal and Alibaba to offer their services in Pakistan.