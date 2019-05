PCB announces national squad for ICC World Cup 2019

Pakistan cricket board has announced three changes in its squad for the ICC World Cup, beginning from 30th of this month.

The announcement was made by Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, during a press conference in Lahore on Monday.

Hard hitting lower order batsman Asif Ali along with fast bowlers Muhammad Amir and Wahab Riaz have been included in the squad in place of Faheem Ashraf, Junaid Khan and Abid Ali.

Pakistan will start their World Cup campaign with a match against West Indies on 31st of this month.

Pakistan’s final squad for the world cup includes,

Safaraz Ahmad (Captain), Shoaib Malik, Muhammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Muhammad Hasnain, Hassan Ali, Asif Ali, Muhammad Amir and Wahab Riaz.