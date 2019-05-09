Petition filed against Maryam’s appointment as PML-N vice president

The application, filed by Farrukh Habib, Maleeka Bukhari, Kanwal Shauzab and Javera Zafar, stated that appointment of Maryam Nawaz as Vice President of PML-N is contrary to the constitution.

It said that Maryam Nawaz has been declared disqualified for any political or public office.

Later talking to media persons outside the Election Commission office, Maleeka Bukhari said any party position to Maryam Nawaz is violation of Articles 62 and 63 of the constitution as she is a convict.

Farrukh Habib said PTI will continue its efforts for ensuring supremacy of the constitution in the country, and it will not let anyone usurp people’s rights.

Kanwal Shauzab said there is a democracy in the country and no one will be allowed to violate the constitution.