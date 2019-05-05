Petroleum prices increased due to int’l market price rise: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says increase in prices of petroleum products has been made due to rise of prices in international market.

Talking to media persons in Multan on Sunday he, however, said prices of petroleum products in Pakistan are less as compared to regional countries.

The Foreign Minister said those politician or parties who are leveling allegations against PTI government for contacting IMF, also did the same and borrowed from IMF in their tenures.

He said Advisor on finance will take cabinet and public into confidence on negotiations with IMF.

The Foreign Minister said that speaker National Assembly has called a meeting on issue of nomination of Rana Tanvir as chairman Public Accounts Committee.

He said that if the health of Shehbaz Sharif does not allow him to perform as Chairman PAC then how he will keep the office of leader of the Opposition.

He said PPP and a group of PML-N have also shown reservations on current PML N nominations.

To a question, the Foreign Minister said Asad Umar is important leader of PTI and we will utilize his services for the country and party.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said PML-Q has no reservations about new local bodies act and some people are trying to give it a colour.—RadioPakistan