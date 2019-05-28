PIA increases flight fares ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

LAHORE: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has increased fares of Lahore-Karachi flights ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The return ticket of PIA for Lahore to Karachi has been raised to Rs31,000. Moreover 2 private airlines also raised their fares to Rs 39,500 from Rs 32,500.

The passengers have raised concerns over the increase in fare.

Sources said the PIA’s single way ticket for Lahore to Karachi used to cost between Rs14, 000 to Rs 17,000 two months ago and the return ticket of Lahore-Karachi flight was available in Rs 28,000.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways on Tuesday announced to run five special trains on Eidul Fitr while 50 percent reduction in fares would also be offered in all trains and classes on advance reservation for first day of Eid.—NNI