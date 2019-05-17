PM approves ‘Kamyab Jawan program’ to empower youth

The approval was given at a meeting regarding ‘Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme’ in Islamabad.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Usman Dar briefed the meeting in detail about the program and the measures to be taken under the initiative.

He said the Kamyab Jawan Program would encompass multiple programs aimed at creating education and job opportunities and skills development to utilize the youth’s capabilities constructively.

He said National Youth Development Index would be established and more than forty sectors have been identified for youth empowerment through coordination between the federal and provincial departments.