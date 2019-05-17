PM assures Govt’s full assistance to make Thar Coal successful

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says federal government will extend every possible assistance to make Thar Coal project successful, which is a venture of national interest.

He gave the assurance while responding to requests of various companies at a high-level meeting about reserves of Thar Coal in Islamabad today.

The companies were seeking Federal Government’s help regarding transportation, provision of water, and establishment of power transmission line.

The Prime Minister was briefed about various projects of public welfare, including health, education, skill development of local people, and afforestation in Thar, being completed under Thar Foundation.

Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company also about briefed him about mining in Thar.

He was apprised that first phase of Block-II of Thar Coal has been completed, while work on second phase is underway. Power plants are being setup to fulfill energy requirements of the country by utilizing Thar coal in various phases.

Imran Khan was briefed that 5,000 megawatt of electricity can be produced from Block-II by 2025 for next fifty years.

He was informed that Thar coal is the seventh largest reserves in the world which can be used for producing 100,000 megawatt of electricity for next two centuries. Coal reserves in Thar are estimated as 175 billion tons, which is equal to 50 billion barrels of oil and 2,000 trillion cubic feet of gas.