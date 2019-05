PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan called on the Prime Minister Imran Khan in Peshawar on Saturday.

They discussed matters relating to development of the province with Imran Khan.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for completion of all developmental schemes especially in tribal districts.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is also expected to attend a function arranged in connection with the fund raising for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital Peshawar.