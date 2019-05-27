PM directs to provide Sehat Insaf Card facilities for FATA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for allowing the people of the areas merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to avail Sehat Insaf Card facilities using their Computerized National Identity Cards until they receive health cards.

He was chairing a meeting to review a meeting on provision of health facilities to the people of erstwhile FATA in Islamabad today [Monday].

Planning Minister Khurso Bakhtiar, Minister for Power Omar Ayub, Advisor on Finance Hafeez Sheikh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafarullah, and senior government officials attended the meeting.