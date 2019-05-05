PM emphasizes need to preserve rich cultural history of country

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized the need to preserve rich cultural history and heritage of the country.

Addressing inaugural ceremony of Picture Wall of Shahi Qila in Lahore, he said national heritage is a source of pride and it reflects the richness of civilization.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan is endowed with landmarks of rich Mughal Empire and Indus civilization.

He said our cultural heritage is an asset for the coming generations.

Imran Khan said by not paying attention to preservation of our heritage, we have lost a lot of revenue potential which could been earned through tourism of historic sites.