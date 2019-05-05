PM handed over country to new East India Company: Maryam Auranzeb

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson, Maryam Aurangzeb reacting to appointment of IMF economist as Governor SBP has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has handed over the country to new East India Company.

In her reaction on Sunday, Maryam Aurangzeb said that IMF will rule the SBP due to appointment of Dr Raza Baqar as its Governor.

She said that the Prime Minister handed over keys of national exchequer to IMF employee neglecting the high Pakistani officials which was matter of grave concern.

Being Governor SBP, Dr. Baqar will serve for IMF and will work for its interests instead of Pakistan, she added.

The spokesperson PML-N further stated that the PTI now don’t needs to go IMF as it has officially opened the office of IMF in Pakistan by appointing its economist as Governor SBP. The IMF was no free to do what it will desire, she added.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that appointment of Raza Baqar was proof of the fact that IMF’s loans amendment and restructuring system was being introduced in Pakistan.—INP