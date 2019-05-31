PM Imran, Ashraf Ghani discuss bilateral ties, Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday held a bilateral meeting with President of Afghanistan Dr. Ashraf Ghani wherein the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations and Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 14th Islamic Summit being held in Makkah-Al-Makarramah, a PM Office statement said.

The prime minister re-affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

He also underlined Pakistan’s firm support for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process for political solution in Afghanistan.

The forthcoming visit of President Ashraf Ghani to Pakistan would provide an opportunity to further focus on political, security, economic and people-to-people aspects of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.—APP