PM Imran summons federal cabinet meeting on May 14

ISLAMABAD: A session of the federal cabinet meeting has been summoned by Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 14 to make various important decisions regarding national policies.

The cabinet is likely to approve counsellor policy for the assistance of imprisoned Pakistanis and appointment of judges in special courts of Karachi and Quetta, sources said.

A summary for extension of Regular Public Transport (RPT), charter, aerial work licence of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be presented before the cabinet for its approval.

The government will seek exemption of equipments donated by narcotics control of China to Pakistan, whereas, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be approved between National School of Public Policy (NSPP) and National Management Institute (NMI) of Egypt.

Concerned ministers will brief the premier and the cabinet over steps taken for improvements in the educational system of the country. Moreover, a briefing will also be given for monthly inflation rate and price control measures for essential commodities.

On May 7, the federal cabinet had taken decision that the government would discontinue granting discretionary funds to the ministers.

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, Awan said that the ministers would now have to bear petty expenses like their water, tea, through their own pocket. She said that a 16-point agenda was discussed and pondered upon with great interest and workable solutions were deliberated upon.

“Directions to ensure hassle-free provision of electricity during Sehar and Iftar have been issued. Power generation problems, petrol and gas prices were also points of discussion in the meeting”, said Awan.

“Bringing religious seminaries under government jurisdiction and their registration was also in the agenda for the meeting; the seminaries will be registered through ‘one-window’ under the Ministry of Education,” stated Awan.

“In the initial phase, 30,000 religious seminaries will undergo the process of registration and regularization, children studying in these places are also owed studying modern disciplines”, she added.

Awan further clarified that religious seminaries will not work directly under the Ministry of Education, rather it would be a collaboration of both the Education Ministry and the clergy.

“Madressas will only be responsible for their registration. Ministry of Education will not hinder the work being done by the seminaries but would rather play a pro-active role in a collaborative manner”, she elaborated.

“Our prime objective is to register the Madressas, we aim to provide the students in the seminaries with their lawful right to education. We want the children studying in these seminaries to understand and grasp the modern education techniques and disciplines so that they too may be in-sync with the challenges of the modern world. Foreign students will also become a vital part of the revamping process and will be selected by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs”, she said.—NNI