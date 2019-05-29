PM Imran to visit Saudi Arabia to participate in 14th OIC Summit on Friday

The Summit will provide a valuable platform for OIC member states to exchange views and deliberate on a range of political, economic and security issues of Islamic countries.

The Prime Minister will, among other things, focus on the imperatives of solidarity and unity of the Ummah, support for Muslim causes including Jammu and Kashmir, countering growing Islamophobia, and ensuring educational and scientific excellence.

The year 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of OIC. Founded in 1969, OIC is the second largest multilateral organization after the UN, encompassing a quarter of the humanity and a cumulative GDP of US$19.4 trillion.

As one of its founding members, Pakistan has played a key role in advancing a range of Muslim causes and in efforts to revitalize the Organization.

The OIC has consistently supported Pakistan’s principled stand on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through its resolutions, communiqués and declarations.