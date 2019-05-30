PM leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend 14th OIC Summit

The title of the conference is “Mecca Summit: Together for the Future.”

The summit to be chaired by King Salman aims to develop a unified stance on current issues and events in the Islamic world.

Ahead of the Summit, a meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers was held in Jeddah.

It deliberated on adopted outcome documents for the Makkah Summit.

Speaking during the meeting, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi drew the participants’ attention towards grave human rights violations taking place in occupied Kashmir.

He sought support of the OIC member states for constituting a commission of inquiry under the UN to investigate the violations and excesses in the held territory.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also made a detailed reference to the situation in Palestine, strongly condemning the continuing Israeli atrocities against innocent Palestinians.

He called for consideration of measures to guarantee the safety and security of Palestinians in the occupied territories.

The Foreign Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s full solidarity with the Palestinian people and renewed its call for establishment of a viable, independent, and contiguous state of Palestine with Al-Quds al Sharif as its capital.