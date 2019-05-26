PM phones Modi to congratulate him on his party’s electoral victory

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on his party’s electoral victory in Lok Sabha elections.

This was stated by Foreign office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal in a tweet today.

He said Prime Minister expressed his desire for both countries to work together for betterment of their peoples.

Dr Mohammad Faisal said Imran Khan reiterating his vision for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia said that he looks forward to work with Prime Minister Modi to advance these objectives.