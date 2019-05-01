PM reiterates to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan has said that the Party led government will put the country on the development path taking bold measures according to model of Riyasat-e-Madina.

Addressing the 23rd Foundation Day of the party at Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said that Madina State was welfare and modern Islamic state and the government will put the country following this exemplary model.

The Prime Minister said that he joined the politics 23 years ago to serve the nation keeping in view the struggle of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah has struggled 40 years and succeed in making the country.

He said when the rulers of the country become thief, the system and the country become damage.

He said Madina State was welfare and modern Islamic state and the government will put the country following this exemplary model and Muslims ruled on the world following the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said the Party will steer out the country from longstanding difficulties. He said the Party came into power with effective struggle.

The Prime Minister said that the national debts have jumped to thirty thousand billion rupees from six thousand billion rupees during the last ten years in the tenure of PPP and PMLN.

He said when the party came into power there was a budget deficit of 1300 billion, the gas sector was facing loss of 150 billion rupees while circular debt was 1200 billion rupees in 2018.