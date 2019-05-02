PM salutes bravery, sacrifices of soldiers in combating terrorists

Prime Minister Imran Khan has condoled with the families of three soldiers martyred while repulsing condemnable terrorist attack in Alwara area of North Waziristan on Wednesday.

In a tweet today, he said we salute the bravery and sacrifices of our soldiers in combating terrorists.

My condolences & prayers go to the families of our 3 soldiers martyred while repulsing condemnable terrorist attack in Alwara area of N Waziristan. We salute the bravery & sacrifices of our soldiers in combating terrorists. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 2, 2019

Pakistan Army had effectively responded and repulsed an attack by terrorists from across the border along Pak-Afghan border killing scores of terrorists.

A group of sixty to seventy terrorists from across the border from bases in Afghanistan had attacked Pakistani troops undertaking fencing effort along the Pak-Afghan border inside in their own territory.

In exchange of fire three soldiers Lance Naik Ali, Lance Naik Nazeer and Sepoy Imdad Ullah embraced martyrdom, while seven others got injured.