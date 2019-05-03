PM summons federal cabinet meeting on May 7

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned federal cabinet meeting on May 7 with 13 important matters on the agenda, ARY News reported.

The cabinet meeting will be given a briefing regarding current educational system in the country.

According to the agenda, the meeting will endorse memorandums of understanding between Pakistan and Brazil about technical cooperation.

The cabinet will endorse decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in its last meeting. The meeting will approve summery to divide Ministry for Energy and Petroleum into two separate ministries.

Approval of an agricultural agreement with Azerbaijan, Labourer recruitment for Saudi Arabia, transfer and posting in Bureau of Immigration and Overseas Employment and other important decision would be taken in the meeting.—INP