PM to launch Ehsaas Qarz-i-Hasna Scheme next month

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the Ehsaas Qarz-i-Hasna Scheme and the Asset Transfer Scheme under the umbrella of “Ehsaas” Program next month.

The decision was taken during a briefing by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Safety Nets and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar, on the status of implementation of the Ehsaas programme.

Under the Ehsaas Qarz-i-Hasna Scheme, over 80,000 loans would be disbursed each month among youth and women enabling them to undertake their own business ventures and help their families extricate from poverty trap.