PM to perform groundbreaking of Mohmand Dam today

Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Saqib Nisar are expected to perform groundbreaking ceremony of the dam in Mohmand district.

Mohmand dam is being constructed on Swat River and it will be completed at a cost of over one hundred and eighty-three billion rupees by 2024.

The dam has the capacity of storing one point two million acre feet water.

Mohmand dam on completion will generate eight hundred megawatt electricity besides bringing about seventeen thousand acres barren land under cultivation.

It will also solve the problem of water scarcity in Mohmand district besides saving Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera districts from floods.

The Prime Minister will also visit Tirah Valley in Khyber District.