PM visits different institutions in various cities of Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has made surprise visits to the hospitals in Sargodha and Khushab and a police station in Talagang city to examine the quality of public services there.

The step was part of his initiative to make unannounced visits to the government institutions including hospitals, police stations, schools, shelter homes and development schemes.

The objective was to show compassion to the people and have a direct check on the administration and the standard of the services being provided to the masses.

During his visit to District Headquarters Hospital in Sargodha, the prime minister interacted with the attendants, listened to their grievances and inquired about the quality of the healthcare.

He expressed concerns over the overload of the patients at the hospital as the facility catered to the patients coming from nearby areas including Bhera, Khushab, Mianwali and Pind Dadan Khan. He also sought suggestions about the possibilities to expand the facility.

Later, he also visited District Headquarters Hospital in Khushab and asked the hospital administration about the load of the patients besides inquiring after the health of the patients.

Lauding the prime minister’s initiative, the people chanted ‘Long Live Imran Khan’ slogans and also shook hands with him.

During his visit to the city police station in Talagang, the prime minister examined the record of the public complaints and asked the staff about their working.

The prime minister who arrived without any security detail and any prior notice, was accompanied by Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Faisal Javed has said that Prime Minister has started surprise visits to various cities to check the performance of administration.

In a video message, he said Prime Minister wants to keep the administration vigilant for provision of facilities to the masses.