KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader on Friday expresses concerns over country’s economical situation.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair said that amnesty scheme is being introduced for rich people of the country and rupee is being devalued willingly.

He said that economy is in down trend since last 9 months and stock market has fallen up to 10 percent in last two weeks.