PML-N for formation of parliamentary body for probe on Chairman NAB case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday demanded to constitute a Parliamentary Committee to probe into the recent scandal relating to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the PML-N has strong reservations over the anti-graft watchdog but it still want justice to be delivered in NAB chairman’s scandal.

He said that the PML-N will move a resolution in the National Assembly seeking to constitute a parliamentary committee to probe into the scandal.

Abbasi went on to say that the NAB chairman was being blackmailed to hide government’s corruption, adding that the whole issue has links to the Prime Minister House.

The PML-N senior vice president said that it will also expose that on whose instructions Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was kept in custody for 70 days.—NNI