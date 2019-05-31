PML-N, PPP demand govt to withdraw references against judges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday have demanded the government to withdraw references against the judges.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has affirmed that his party and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) were united outside the National Assembly as well.

The PPP criticized the proceedings of the NA session, saying “whatever happened in the parliament today was not democracy but dictatorship.” The opposition was not given a chance to speak in the session, Bilawal added.

Earlier in the day, opposition parties in the NA protested and created ruckus in the house in favour of their demand pertaining to the issuance of production orders for MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir to ensure their presence in the house. The members from the treasury benches tried to calm down the temperature of the house, but they failed in doing so.

Bilawal claimed that he has a receipt of his letter received by concerned authorities, requesting to issue the production orders for the detained MNAs. However, he said “we were told in the National Assembly today that none of such letter has been received.”

The PPP leader reiterated his demanded, saying that it was the right of a member of National Assembly to be issued the production order. “The parliament should follow the law and produce them [Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir].”

Meanwhile, PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed reservations over presidential references against judges and demanded the government to withdraw them.

Talking to media, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal reiterated that commission should be formed to probe attack on Kharqamar check post that injured five Pakistan Army personnel and killed three attackers.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the government was doing the “targeting killing of the judiciary” by filing references against the supreme court and high court judges.

Earlier today, opposition parties while holding placards staged protest in NA and chanted slogans for not issuing production orders of Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir.—NNI