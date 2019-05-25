PML-N’s demand is fact-finding committee on NAB chairman issue: Hamza

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said his party’s stance on National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal’s interview is clear.

“It is the PML-N’s demand that a fact-finding committee is formed in the assembly,” Hamza told reporters outside the accountability court.

Hamza said Shehbaz Sharif had been arrested in the Ashiana scandal but nothing came out of it. “The government’s own report on the Peshawar Metro Bus states corruption amounting to $7 billion. Things cannot proceed like this. Opposition parties will now be united on demanding a clarification from him [NAB chairman]. Things should be made clear, otherwise, people will not accept this accountability.”

The PML-N leader stressed that facts needed to be presented to the people as the NAB chairman’s post was not a joke, rather a constitutional position. “The revelations made in the article…There needs to a decision on them first.”

Hamza Shehbaz added that Pakistan’s economy was in dire condition and NAB was arresting traders and bothering investors. “I am not saying this, there are observations daily from the Supreme Court which state that NAB is not doing its job and the bureau needs to present proof not just arrest people.”

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif has demanded that a parliamentary committee be formed to probe NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

“The committee should investigate the issue of the NAB chairman,” Sharif, also the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said. “The committee should question the prime minister [Imran Khan] and the NAB chairperson.”—INP