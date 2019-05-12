Police release youth arrested after Datta Darbar blast

LAHORE: Police have released a youth who was arrested in connection with suicide bombing near Data Darbar Lahore.

The law enforcement agencies had taken him into custody after he was captured by CCTV camera while walking in the area at time of the blast. He was suspected as one of the facilitators but he denied involvement after he saw is photograph in the media.

Zeeshan was arrested by the CTD police but he pleaded innocence in a video message.

He said he is a local grocer in Aimanabad area of Gujrawala and was in the area to pay respect at the shrine and had nothing to do with the incident. Police also could not find any evidence after his mobile phone and 2 Sims were examined by the forensic lab.

Zeeshan said like other people he also had to run at the time of the blast. He said he will fully cooperate with the investigators.

Police earlier claimed the arrest of five people from a shop who were also suspected to be facilitators in the incident. Police sources said the bombers had stayed at the shop.

The bombing had killed 12 people including security men and injured 30 others. —NNI