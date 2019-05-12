PR to resume Bahawalnagar, Fort Abbas, Haroon Abad & Samma Satta Railway section

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways (PR) is to resume Bahawalnagar, Fort Abbas, Haroon Abad and Samma Satta Railway section.

This was agreed during a meeting of Punjab Government spokesman Shaukat Basra with Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad in Lahore Sunday.

The Minister said Sahiwal, Multan mainline-1 track will be used for resumption of Bahawalnagar Fort Abbas track under the CPEC project.

He directed the CEO Railways to start work on Bahawalnagar, Samma Satta Section along with upgradation of ML-1. —NNI