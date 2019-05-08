President, PM condemn blast in Lahore

President Alvi deplored the loss of precious lives in the incident. He said those involved in such despicable incident in the holy month of Ramadan are misguided elements.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly denounced the blast outside Data Darbar in Lahore.

In his tweet the premier stated that, strongly condemn the terror blast outside Data Darbar this morning. Have asked Punjab govt to provide all assistance to the injured & families of victims

Strongly condemn the terror blast outside Data Darbar this morning. Have asked Punjab govt to provide all assistance to the injured & families of victims. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 8, 2019

Deploring the loss of precious lives, he has sought report into the incident.

The Prime Minister commiserated with the bereaved families and directed the authorities concerned to provide best possible medical treatment to those injured in the blast. He prayed for early recovery of the injured.



