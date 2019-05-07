President, PM felicitate nation on advent of holy month of Ramazan

In his message, President Dr. Arif Alvi said on the advent of Ramazan the nation should pledge to exterminate all obstacles facing the national progress, peace and prosperity with full resolve.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message said his government has already announced Ramadan Package for uninterrupted supply of food items at appropriate prices for the people.

He said it is government’s utmost endeavor to ensure supply of electricity, gas and water during Sahr-o-Iftar timings.