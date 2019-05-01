President, PM reiterate Govt’s resolve to protect rights of workers

President in his message said Government will do its utmost to ameliorate and improve the socio-economic conditions of workers.

He said that this day is not only a reminder of the struggle of workers but also an acknowledgement of their importance for national growth and progress.

Prime Minister in his message said the labour day also affords us an opportunity to recognize the valuable contribution being made by the workers.

He said dividends of inclusive economic growth cannot be realized if the workers are deprived of their due rights and opportunities. The Prime Minister said workers are our partners in growth and development.

The Prime Minister said government is endeavoring to strengthen the labour market and have a plan to create 10 million jobs over five years in key sectors like housing, SMEs, health, education, green economy and tourism.

Imran Khan in his message felicitating the workers invited to become partner of the government in realizing Naya Pakistan.