Prices of CNG hiked by Rs. 3 per kg

All Pakistan CNG Association on Saturday has announced increment in the CNG rates.

According to the details the prices per kg of CNG is increased by Rs. 3 and now the new price of CNG will be Rs. 82.79 which was previously at Rs. 79.90. per kg.

A spokesperson of CNG Association Punjab said that the prices of CNG are directly linked with the dollar rates and now as dollar is at its highest the prices of CNG must also be increased.

It is pertinent to mention that dollar gained historical high rates during last several days and touched Rs. 150 in open markets.