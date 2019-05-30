Prime Minister appeals to nation to pay their taxes

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (NNI): Prime Minister Imran Khan in a message to the nation today, Thursday addressed the dire taxation issue being faced by the country where only 1% people out of a population of 220 million are tax filers.

Prime Minister Pakistan in a recorded video message addressing the nation says, “I am here to discuss a very critical matter with the people of Pakistan, only 1% of the population is filing taxes and bearing the weight of the other 99%.”

“If you do not pay your taxes then we can’t help rebuild the country, we can’t work on hospitals, schools and basic infrastructure due to lack of tax collection,” said the PM.

Prime Minister in the video assures the nation to guard their wealth and not relegate it to corruption and theft.

The PM in closing said that due to meager tax collection the country resorts to applying for loans.

The Prime Minister urged the citizens to declare their assets by 30th June 2019 and contribute to the growth & prosperity of the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently in Medina, Saudi Arabia from where he will head towards Jeddah to appear in the 14th Summit of Origination of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to be held in Makkah on May 31.—NNI