PTI Govt approaching various world fora to improve economy: Dr. Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is approaching various world fora including International Monitoring Fund, World Bank and others to seek financial assistance to improve the national economy.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the government is taking every possible step in the larger national interest to put the country back on the track of development.

The Special Assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan has the vision to strengthen state institutions and economy. To a question, she said the Federal Cabinet has lifted ban on jobs and new vacancies would be announced soon.