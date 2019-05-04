Qadir University to inculcate Islamic Teachings: Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Zulfikar Bukhari, Saturday visited the site of Al Qadir University Sohawa being constructed 83 kilometers from Islamabad in District Jehlum.

Al Qadir University aims to develop students mentally and spiritually.

The curriculum of the university will be designed accordingly to have both the elements of islamic principles and science.

On the occasion, Zulfikar Bukhari said that Muslims were the guardians of ancient and Greek philosophy.

“They contributed to different fields of science and were behind the invention of a number of things. We as Muslims have been blessed with the principles and values that guide us to the path of success,” he said.

He said Islamic teachings emphasize the importance of observing nature and the extent to which it can help in learning and in the development of human mind.

“One should study nature to find answers and for the benefit of humanity and that is what this university is being built for, he said. These teachings are being given in the West. And their absence in our education system is keeping us away from development.”

He said the purpose of the University is to promote the unique culture of knowledge that combines spirituality with worldly knowledge. It will promote education by combining Islam principles with science.

“This educational institution will also promote Sufi teachings and spirituality. This is something we lack in our society,” he said. —NNI