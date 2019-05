ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad announces fifty percent discount in the fares of the five Eid special trains to facilitate the passengers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

CEO, Pakistan Railways Muhammad Aftab Akbar issued a regular schedule with the approval of the Minister for Railways.

Bookings for Eid Special Trains will start tomorrow and tickets can be obtained online as well as at reservation offices.