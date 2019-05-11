Railways to increase fares by up to 10pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has decided to increase the fares of passenger trains by up to 10 per cent.

The Railways will soon issue a notification in this regard. The fares will be increased of AC coaches.

Railways department has decided to increase fares of AC coaches by four to ten per cent. The new fares will not be implemented on passengers of economy class. The fare of coaches has been increased in view of the hike in petroleum prices. The hike in petrol prices has resulted in inflation.

The GST on petrol has been increased from 2% to 12%. The GST on kerosene oil has been increased from 8% to 17% while that on diesel from 13% to 17%.

According to the notification, petrol now costs Rs108 per litre after an increase of Rs9 while the price of high speed diesel has been increased to Rs122.32, after an increase of Rs4.89 per litre.

The price of light-speed diesel has increased to Rs86.94 per litre while that of kerosene oil to Rs96.77 per litre. —INP