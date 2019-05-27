Ramiz Raja shows confidence in Imran Khan

Former cricketer turned commentator, Ramiz Raja appeared on Pakistan’s first ever digital talk show, Rewind with Samina Peerzada.

This was a special episode regarding World Cup 2019.

There, he discussed the political and social situation of Pakistan.

When asked about Imran Khan and his government he said, “Mark my words, Imran Khan will succeed”

He believes that Imran Khan is the best thing that has happened to Pakistan.

“Imran Khan was the only person who kept saying that Pakistan will win the world cup in 1992, despite the early loses at the tournament, and we did win the world cup.”

The former cricketer will be soon flying to England where he will be part of the ICC World Cup 2019 as a commentator.

In the show, he revealed that he thought a commentator’s job was for elderly person but soon changed his perspective.

Now, he is one of the best commentators Pakistan has.

-by Aghna Noor