ISLAMABAD: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will held meeting for sighting of Ramzan moon 2019 on Sunday evening.

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rahman will chair the meeting in Karachi.

The other members would attend zonal and district Rout-e-Hilal Committees at their respective areas, sources said.

Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman would announce the decision of Ramadan moon sighting or otherwise subsequently on the basis of information received.