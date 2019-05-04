Rules to be relaxed to encourage multi-storey buildings in city: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that rules and regulations would be relaxed to encourage construction of the multi-storey buildings in the city.

Presiding over a meeting of governing body of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) here, the chief minister directed the committee constituted for this purpose to give final shape to the rules and regulations in this regard.

The meeting was told that the foundation stone of the tallest building of Pakistan would be laid in Johar Town soon.

The building would be constructed on 44 kanals and have 45 floors including three basements.

The chief minister directed the LDA to take measures to ensure fire-fighting equipment and all safety arrangement of the international standards.

He expressed his concern over non-completion of patchwork on some roads of Lahore and directed to complete immediately.

Every possible step should be taken to provide relief to the people, he said.

The meeting gave approval to the construction of flyover to resolve the traffic problem at Shahqam Chowk. It also approved the extension of road from Defence Road to Labour Colony, Shahqam Chowk.

The DG LDA briefed the meeting on the agenda. Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Chairman Planning and Development, Vice Chairman LDA Sheikh Muhammad Imran, Secretary Local Government, secretary finance, Secretary housing, Commissioner Lahore Division, members of LDA Governing Body, members of Punjab Assembly Mukhtar Ahmed, Umer Aftab, Muhammad Atif, Saadia Sohial and others attended the meeting.—APP