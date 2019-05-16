Russia plays up Council of Europe ties ahead of key summit

MOSCOW: Russia, for a long time no fan of the Council of Europe, appears to have changed tack, suggesting Thursday it may mend ties with the human rights watchdog after years of disputes, especially over Ukraine.

The Council of Europe — of which Russia is a member — is the continent’s foremost human rights and rule of law guardian and is currently holding a two-day meeting of its decision-making body in Helsinki.

Kiev fears the meeting could see member states adopt a document that it believes would ease the pressure on Moscow despite its role in the Ukraine crisis.

It has threatened to quit the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), if that happens.

For its part, Russia, which has previously threatened to quit the watchdog altogether, said the two-day meeting “will play a decisive role for the fate of the Council of Europe.”

“Russia is interested in preserving and strengthening the Council of Europe as one of the most authoritative and respectable international organisations on the European continent,” the foreign ministry said.

At stake is Russia’s membership in the watchdog and its return to PACE which deprived Moscow of voting and other rights after its annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Fearing the worst, Ukraine Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has cancelled his participation in the Helsinki meetings, sending his deputy instead.

Ukrainian lawmaker Volodymyr Ariev, head of his country’s PACE delegation, who has seen the draft document, said it might help Russia return to PACE on its own terms.

– Ukraine quit threat –

If pressure on Russia eases, Ukraine is “ready to take very serious steps,” he told AFP.

“We are ready to seriously reconsider our involvement with the Council of Europe.”

He also accused France and Germany of supporting Russia over opposition from Ukraine, Georgia and the Baltic countries.

France is due to take over the council’s rotating presidency from Finland on Friday.

“During its presidency, France will seek to preserve the organisation’s cohesion,” the French foreign ministry said.

French President Emmanuel Macron told the outgoing council’s secretary general Thorbjorn Jagland last week that France “would like Russia to remain in the Council of Europe,” Paris said.

The 47-member council– which is not linked to the European Union — is the only major legal mechanism that still ties Russia to Europe.

Russia has been under the jurisdiction of the European Court of Human Rights — overseen by the council — for more than 20 years and is the single largest source of cases.

But after the annexation of Crimea, Moscow’s ties with the council reached a crisis point and Russia threatened to quit.

Moscow suspended its annual 33 million euro ($37 million) payment to the Strasbourg-based council — about seven percent of its budget — and has not participated in PACE sessions.

Russia could be suspended from the council after two years of non-payment of contributions — that means from June.

A Russian departure — dubbed “Ruxit” — would have far-reaching consequences, including the possible reinstatement of capital punishment at home if Moscow is freed of the constraints imposed by council membership.

But Moscow’s more positive spin Thursday may point to a possible eventual solution, with the foreign ministry saying membership has helped improve Russia’s justice and penitentiary systems, and even sports over the past two decades.

– ‘Politicised decisions’ –

On Wednesday, Moscow’s top diplomat Sergei Lavrov said the non-payment of contributions would not be discussed publicly in Helsinki, in an apparent win for Russia.

“I am hoping that justice will be restored,” he said.

Yuri Dzhibladze, a rights campaigner and expert on Russia-Council of Europe ties, said a majority of members would likely adopt Friday the document that has sparked Kiev’s anger.

He suggested that Western European countries were prepared to work towards accommodating some of Russia’s key demands including the right for Russia to take part in the June election of the Council’s next secretary general.

“These decisions are very politicised and are the result of complex negotiations,” Dzhibladze told AFP.

“Unfortunately, human rights and the rule of law largely take a back seat here.”

Rights campaigners have warned of a potential intensification of a clampdown on civil society, worsening abuse of prisoners, and a new wave of emigration, if Russia quits the Council of Europe. —AFP