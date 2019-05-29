Salman khan to host Big Boss season 13

Salman Khan is returning to t.v screens as a host for 10th time in the most popular t.v reality show, Big Boss.

The show is ready to be telecasted by September 29.

This time, Big Boss will not have any commoners but celebrities.

Although contestants are not finalized yet but actors Karan Patel, Vivek Dahiya, Jay Bhanushali, Mahi Vij and ex-MTV roadie Navjot Gurudatta have been approached.

According to a source, “They have officially discussed the date in the team, and usually September-October is when they look to begin. BB13 will start telecasting from September 29 this time and given that the show is usually a 15-week affair, the Grand Finale is expected to be around January 12, 2020.”

This time house of Big Boss is being built in Goregaon’s Film City rather than the usual Lonavla sets.

