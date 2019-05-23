Saqlain to help England spinners in upcoming World Cup

Saqlain’s two-year contract has expired, however, he has been asked to continue for a few more days.

Talking to Media, Saqlain said that he would leave for London on 30th and stay with the England team for five matches.

The off-spinner stated that he still wanted to serve Pakistan cricket and was hopeful of bringing about a positive change.

The opening match of the mega tournament will be played between hosts England and South Africa.

Pakistan will start their world cup campaign on 31st of this month with a match against West Indies.