Sarfaraz Ahmed praised for wearing kurta pajama to Buckingham Palace.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is happening.

The captains of all participating 10 teams were invited by Queen of England, Elizabeth to Buckingham Palace.

Everyone wore 3 piece suits but Pakistan’s captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed chooses to wear kurta pajama, giving respect to national dress.

Since then, he has been receiving a lot of respect.

Hamza Ali Abbasi took to twitter to express his happiness over Sarfaraz choosing kurta pajama.