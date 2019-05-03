SBP announces office, banking timings for Ramadan

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday announced the office and banking timings during the holy month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

This will also be followed by all commercial banks, development finance institutions and microfinance banks, said a SBP press release.

The office hours will be : Monday to Thursday from 10:00a.m to 4:00p.m with prayer break from 2:00p.m to 2:15p.m whereas on Fridays the timings will be from 9:00a.m to 2:00p.m without any break.

However, the banks will maintain the following business (banking) hours for public dealing: Monday to Thursday from 10:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m without any break whereas on Fridays business (banking) hours will be from 9:00a.m to 1:00p.m without any break.

After the holy month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, the above timings will automatically be reverted to previous position. —APP