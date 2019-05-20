SC orders to club Aafia Siddiqui case with cases of other Pakistanis’ jailed abroad

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (INP): Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday issued directives to club case of Aafia Siddiqui with other such cases of Pakistani nationals imprisoned abroad.

A three-judge bench of the Apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa heard on case seeking return of Pakistani neuroscientist Aafia Siddiqui to the country.

As the hearing began, Attorney General apprised the court that Aafia was holding a meeting with her counsellor after every three months.

To this, Chief Justice inquired the AG if it was possible that the imprisoned Aafia could complete her remaining jail-term in Pakistan.

The court then decided to club her petition with those of other Pakistanis jailed abroad in hopes that it may create some positive development in the case.

It is pertinent to mention that Dr Fauzia Siddique, sister of Aafia, had filed a plea in the Apex court seeking government to be ordered to take initiate talks with the United States for bringing back Aafia to Pakistan.

She filed her plea in accordance with Article 184 (3).—INP