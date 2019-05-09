SC orders to restore Karachi circular railway with in a month

KARACHI: Supreme court on Thursday ordered to restore the Karachi circular railway with in the period of one month.

According to the details the apex court ordered railway secretary to remove the encroachments from railway land with in two weeks.

During the hearing in Karachi registry the court directed railway secretary to remove the encroachments with in two weeks and restore the circular railway.

Railway secretary told the court that thousands of illegal settlements have been made on the railway land those would be demolished.

The court then directed to remove the encroachment and those affected would be provided alternative with the help of Sindh and federal govt.