SC rejects Nawaz’s plea seeking extension in bail

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa heard the petition in Islamabad.

Nawaz Sharif’s Counsel Khawaja Haris submitted his arguments for extension in the bail, but he could not satisfy the court.

The Court ordered that Nawaz Sharif will surrender himself on expiry of his bail on Tuesday and then can move the Islamabad High Court for bail.

The court also dismissed Nawaz Sharif’s review petition for permission to go abroad for medical treatment.

On March 26, the Supreme Court had suspended Sharif’s sentence and granted him bail for six weeks, but with a condition that he will not leave Pakistan during that period.