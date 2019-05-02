SC wraps up Lal Masjid suo motu case

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Thursday has wrapped up a suo motu case concerning the affairs of Lal Masjid operation after the assurance from the government that the madrassa will be reconstructed.

According to the details two members bench headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmad presided over the hearing of the case.

Attorney general and Lal Masjid’s lawyer, Tariq Asad, appeared before the court.

Asad Tariq while arguing in the court said that the case was not just about a plot, there were some other matters too.

Justice Gulzar remarked that what angles of the case were overlooked.

Attorney general assured the court of the construction of seminary and would be administered under government’s control.

The court then wrapped up the suo motu case after the government’s assurance.